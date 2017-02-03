14 arrested, 3 Suspects Still Wanted for a String of Burglaries

Rapides deputies have made more than a dozen arrests for a string of burglaries near the Kelleyland and Boyce areas.

After 14 arrests, deputies are still looking for three more suspects: 18-year-old Anthony Demetrius Bobb Junior, 27-year-old Carmon Shovondra King, and 23-year-old Rashad O’Neal Jenkins, all of Alexandria.

The takedowns started January 8th, and continued through last Friday when there was a standoff on Eddie Williams Boulevard. The suspects are facing a variety of charges, including gun and drug offenses and burglary.

KLAX ABC 31 News 2/1/17