12th Annual Texas-sized Thank You for Serving Our Country

Texas Roadhouse will continue to honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day. To express our sincere appreciation for the service members of our armed forces, on Thursday, November 11, between 11am – 2pm, the restaurants will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

The event is drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner.

When : Thursday, November 11, 2021

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Where: Texas Roadhouse

1464 MacArthur Drive

Alexandria , LA 7130