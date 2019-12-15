12 GENERALS POWER THROUGH SHOOTOUT WITH TAMUT

Alexandria, La. – The #12 LSUA men’s basketball team found itself in a three-point shootout in its first ever meeting with new conference foe Texas A&M-Texarkana, and that suited the Generals just fine as LSUA put in 18 threes to roll past the Eagles 105-80 Thursday night at The Fort.

W-L TEAM 1 2 F 4-9, 0-2 RRAC Texas A&M-Texarkana 42 38 80 10-3, 3-0 RRAC #12 LSU Alexandria (La.) 54 51 105

How It Happened:

The Generals started fast, getting up eight points in four minutes as a Chris Vickers three made it 10-2 LSUA. However, the Eagles fought back to take the lead and the rest of the first half was back and forth as the two teams looked to pull away, and just before halftime, LSUA did just that. Leading 40-29, another three by Vickers started a half-ending 14-3 LSUA run and when Julian Torres got to the rim with less than 30 seconds left, LSUA took a 54-42 lead to the halftime locker room. That run continued into the second half as LSUA scored the first seven points of the period to make it a 21-3 run overall and run the lead to 61-42 on a lay-up by Vickers less than two minutes into the final 20 minute period. LSUA weathered one TAMUT run that saw the Generals lead cut all the way down to eight points with 11:15 remaining. But the Generals put the game away by following that Eagle push immediately with a 27-7 run that put the game out of reach as Montrey Thomas, Jr. completed an old-fashioned three-point play for a 95-67 LSUA lead with 4:29 left and the Generals coasted from there. The lead peaked with just 1:30 remaining on an Anthony Stove three-pointer that made it a 29-point lead, 103-74.

Coach’s Take:

“We took much better care of the ball tonight and shared it well with each other,” said LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro. “Chris Vickers keeps showing that he’s one of the better players throughout the entire NAIA with another awesome performance tonight, especially behind the three-point arc and doing the dirty work inside getting rebounds. We knew Texas A&M-Texarkana would come in and fight and never quit, and they played well. I’m proud of our guys performance tonight but we need to get ready for another tough match-up on Saturday.”

Other Key Statistics:

Sr. F Chris Vickers continued his run of great play, going nine of 14, including seven of ten from deep, for 27 points, while also grabbing 12 rebounds for his team-leading fifth double-double of the season.

Sr. G Montrey Thomas, Jr. hit six shots, including three threes, for 16 points.

Sr. G Anthony Stove hit three three-pointers of his own and five total shots for 15 points on the night.

Jr. G Brandon Ellis finished the night with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Sr. G JR Adams filled up the stat sheet with seven points and seven assists in the contest.

The Generals shot 58.1% in the contest (38/79), 39.1% from deep (18/46), and 11 of 16 from the free throw line (11/16).

TAMUT was held to 42.6% (29/68) from the field, 39.3% (11/28) from long range, and 64.7% (11/17) from the charity stripe.

Next Game:

The #12 Generals (10-3, 3-0 RRAC) finish out the 2019 portion of the RRAC schedule this Saturday at home as Wiley College comes to Alexandria. Tip-off against the Wildcats (3-4, 1-1 RRAC) is set for 4:00 P.M. Saturday evening in The Fort.