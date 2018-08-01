Local Headlines Top Stories 

10-Year-Old Dies in Fire in Natchitoches Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Two people in Natchitoches Parish face charges of negligent homicide after a fire killed a 10-year-old boy.

Fire Marshal Investigators say a 36-year-old Billy Adams, Sr. of Natchitoches, the father of the victim, and the victim’s grandmother, 54-year-old Regina Vanzant are in custody for the death of Billy Adams, Jr.

The child died in a house fire on Carter Street in Campti on July 20th when he was reportedly left alone while the father and grandmother were under the influence of drugs.

The father reportedly admitted to connecting exposed wiring to a next door trailer without following safety codes.  Investigators say they’ve been unable to rule out electrical malfunction as a cause of that fire.

ABC31 News

You May Also Like

Alexandria Woman Arrested on Forgery Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0

Entered a Boyce Residence While Homeowner was Home

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Entered a Boyce Residence While Homeowner was Home

Halloween and Fall Events in Cenla

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Halloween and Fall Events in Cenla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *