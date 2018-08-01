10-Year-Old Dies in Fire in Natchitoches Parish

Two people in Natchitoches Parish face charges of negligent homicide after a fire killed a 10-year-old boy.

Fire Marshal Investigators say a 36-year-old Billy Adams, Sr. of Natchitoches, the father of the victim, and the victim’s grandmother, 54-year-old Regina Vanzant are in custody for the death of Billy Adams, Jr.

The child died in a house fire on Carter Street in Campti on July 20th when he was reportedly left alone while the father and grandmother were under the influence of drugs.

The father reportedly admitted to connecting exposed wiring to a next door trailer without following safety codes. Investigators say they’ve been unable to rule out electrical malfunction as a cause of that fire.

