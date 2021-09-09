1 Killed in Crash Involving ATRANS Vehicle

Alexandria, La. (Sept. 8, 2021) — Alexandria Police report a serious accident Wednesday morning involving an ATRANS passenger van. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Highway 1 North near Ulster Drive.

Alexandria Police said the ATRANS vehicle was struck from behind resulting in the death of a person waiting to board the van. Another person waiting to board the vehicle as well as the vehicle driver and the five passengers on board were also injured.

“The scene is currently under investigation by APD,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “My heart goes out to the family of the person killed and to all of those injured.