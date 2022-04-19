1 Dead, 2 Injured in Easter Sunday Night Shootings

Alexandria, La. (April 18, 2022) – Alexandria police are investigating multiple shootings Sunday night in the vicinity of Third Street and Willow Glen Road that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Alexandria man and leg injuries to an 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, an Alexandria police officer on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Third Street near its intersection with Willow Glen Road. Upon investigation, the officer heard more gunshots coming from different locations. As additional officers arrived, they determined there were multiple locations where gunshots were fired.

As officers were investigating the shots fired, APD received a call that a gunshot victim from the Third Street and Willow Glen Road area had been admitted to Rapides Regional Medical Center. The victim, Kingie Coutee, 21, of Alexandria, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

While detectives were at the hospital, a second victim from the Third Street and Willow Glen area, an 18-year old female from Alexandria, arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her left leg. She was treated and later released.

Police then received a call from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital about a third gunshot victim from the Third Street and Willow Glen area. Detectives interviewed the victim, a 21-year old male from Alexandria, who suffered a non-life threatening wound to his right leg. He was treated and later released.

This is an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.