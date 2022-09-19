$1.6 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Coming to Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $1,616,469 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana. The airport will use the money to replace concrete panels on a runway as well as to rehabilitate runway lighting.

“Airports aren’t just travel hubs, they’re also vital job centers and the economic lifeblood of entire communities and regions. Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we have funding to improve airports of all sizes around the country, creating new jobs and helping get people where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

This project rehabilitates the existing Runway 14/32 pavement to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris. It also includes funding to rehabilitate the existing Runway 14/32 lighting system enhancing safe airfield operations during low-visibility conditions.

“Airports are the country’s gateways to opportunity. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment in our infrastructure and, just as important, our communities,” said Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

“This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will allow airports to improve safety and expand opportunity to communities large and small across the country,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin, P.E.

Today’s funding is from the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years. Airports have until the end of fiscal year 2025 to use their FY 2022 AIG allocations.

The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, makes a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. It will rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, upgrade and expand public transit, modernize the nation’s ports and airports, improve safety, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and invest in communities that have too often been left behind. It will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably to help everyone get ahead for decades to come.