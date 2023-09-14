$1.2 Million in Contraband Seized in Grant Parish from Attempted Prison Smuggler

“What started as a traffic stop on Airbase Road near the United States Federal Prison in Grant Parish has led over $1 million worth of drugs that law enforcement discovered that was trying to be smuggled into the federal prison in Grant Parish,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Department seized what they list as a record amount of K2 otherwise known as spice. The hallucinogenic on this instance was soaked into photocopies that individually price around 400 dollars. Along with the K2 other contraband was seized including drones, phones, chargers and more drugs.

Kierra Hunter and Michaila Freeman were arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband and Jaylin Wilson and Noah Stegall are still actively wanted.

Thanks to a recent bill that was passed, co-authors Rodney Schamerhorn and Gabe Firment say combating attempted smuggling will be easier from a legal standpoint.

“The old bill that was introduced, it just didn’t have the definitions explained in It was more or less geared to the local prisons and the state prisons,” said Schamerhorn. “So, what we did, we added the federal to it. And we actually got in the definition and added what contraband actually is.”

“It made it illegal to attempt to smuggle contraband into a facility,” said Firment. “It redefined correctional facility to include federal institutions which were not included in the previous statute. We redefined contraband to include things like cell phones, electronic devices, syringes, needles, tobacco products. So those are things that obviously should have been included to begin with, but things have changed. Look, we see that that’s paid off already.”